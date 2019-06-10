Bushwick Bill passed away last night at the age of 52. “Bushwick Bill passed away peacefully today at 9:35 p.m. His family appreciates all of the prayers and support, He will truly be missed,” his publicist Dawn P., wrote on Instagram.

The Geto Boys member announced that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in May. He began intense chemotherapy and didn’t even tell his fellow group members, Willie D and Scarface, before he went public, according to an interview with TMZ.

“I been keeping it to myself, but I’m getting ready to tell Scarface and Willie D,” Bill explained to the outlet. “I’ve only told close family members, that’s about it, but I figured keeping it to myself is not really helping nobody.”

He disclosed his diagnosis to highlight the importance of your health.

“It’s not like I’m afraid of dying,” Bill said. “It’s about life and living life and being there for family… I just want people to be aware so when they set dreams and goals they’re healthy to fulfill and live.”

In the 1980s Bill joined the group as a dancer named “Little Billy.” Geto Boys gained notoriety following the release of their 1991 album We Can’t Be Stopped, which featured an explicit image of the late rapper in the hospital after losing an eye in a shooting.

Bill released six solo albums, including his debut Little Big Man in 1992.

The group announced The Beginning of a Long Goodbye: The Final Farewell tour at the top of the year but Bill thought the title exploited his sickness and dropped out.