With his forthcoming Indigo slated to drop on June 28, Chris Brown has announced the dates for his Indigoat tour that will take over the latter half of the summer.

Joining Breezy on the run across the nation will be Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas and Yella Beezy.

The arena tour will kick off at the Moda Center in Portland on August 20 and finish in Anaheim’s Honda Center on October 19. In between the two, the artists will be stopping in Chicago, Houston, St. Louis, Washington D.C., Brooklyn and more.

Chris Brown recently released the latest taste of his album, “No Guidance,” which is the long-awaited collaboration between him and Drake. Upon its release, it was dubbed by Breezy as the song of the summer and has shot up the iTunes charts.

Tickets are available on Wednesday, June 12, for presale at 12 pm local time. They are widely available on Friday, June 14.