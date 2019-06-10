Cuba Gooding Jr. is under investigation by the New York Police Department for inappropriately touching a woman on Sunday night in a Manhattan club.

Page Six reports a 30-year-old woman stated Gooding grabbed her breast at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge. The incident occurred while they were socializing around 9 p.m. at the Midtown business.

In her statement to the police, the woman says Gooding was “highly intoxicated” in their encounter and his action sparked an argument that had to be diffused by the lounge’s security. The woman called the police around 1 a.m. Gooding left shortly after the incident happened.

Now Gooding is being searched for on the charge of forcible touching and it has been handed to the Special Victims Division of the NYPD.

Patrons inside Magic hour captured Gooding on camera performing “Faithfully” by Journey. The footage also shows that Gooding is wearing a torn button-down shirt. He was described as being “happy” during his encounter with other people in the club.

In 2016, Cuba Gooding Jr. had a wild night out at Club LIV in Miami where he was spotted attempting to eat the cell phone of another man who was recording him. That same night he also wore his shirt around his head. Page Six also states during his Miami run in 2016 he was known to be “beyond frisky with girls.”