H.E.R. is bringing a full day of R&B to Concord, California with the inaugural Lights On Festival, which will take over the Concord Pavilion on September 14.

Fresh off her appearance at the Roots Picnic, H.E.R. has created a new festival for those who live in Cali or just looking for a getaway to the area.

The festival is headlined by H.E.R. and brings in Jhene Aiko, Daniel Caesar, Summer Walker and Ari Lennox for assistance. Kiana Lede, DaniLeigh, Melii, Lucky Daye, Marc E. Bassy and more round out the line-up. The announcement states there will be more names added to the roster.

Presale tickets for the festival will be available this Wednesday.