We’ve been treated rather well lately when it comes to rap tours, with everyone from Big K.R.I.T. to Tyler, The Creator already planning to hit the road this year. However, it looks like another Hip-Hop roadshow may be on the way with two of our favorite MCs headlining: Kid Cudi and A$AP Rocky!

Nothing has been confirmed as of yet, but take a look at the tweet below that started all this talk of a potential joint tour:

Id love that why not? Bring some people w me like @asvpxrocky and the fam https://t.co/rVNUZEfIRs — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 5, 2019

Kid Cudi’s recent “Ask Me Anything” session on Twitter led to questions of if/when fans could expect a world tour, to which Cudi not only replied that he “loved” the idea but that Rocky would make a perfect tourmate. That’s when the TESTING rapper stepped in to agree:

FACT$!!! THIS IS A GOAL LET$ MAKE IT HAPPEN!! https://t.co/I8mQsUUwaS — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) June 7, 2019

Basically solidifying the deal as done, Cudi chimes in one more time to make things crystal clear that he is 100% with the moves and sees it happening on a global scale:

Lets get it bro!! Lets travel the fuckin globe together! https://t.co/1NjeoPEPRd — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 7, 2019

Now, given that these two have collaborated on wax a few times in the past — Cudi appears on the “A$AP Forever REMIX”; Rocky is featured on the Indicud album cut “Brothers” — there’s more than enough reasoning for these two to hit the road together. From the handful of potential supporting acts to the sheer stage setup, this could be one for the books. Get on it, guys!

Would you cop tickets to see a Kid Cudi/A$AP Rocky joint tour? Sound off with your thoughts over on our Facebook and Twitter!