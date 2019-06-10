Lil Xan is still catching heat for his comments about Tupac Shakur last year, and it looks like he wants all the smoke.

Over the weekend, the California rapper was confronted by a man who asked about his “Tupac is boring” comments.

It’s unclear how the conversation escalated but the video began recording when things were already on 100. “You a b*tch. Look at this little b*tch. Do something, homie,” the man behind the camera taunts the rapper.

“Get the f**k out, n***a!” Xan shouts. He then retreats to his car and pulled out a gun. “Look at this guy pulling a gun, right now,” the man filming alerts those in earshot. “Pull that shit out again, homie.”

Lil Xan’s girlfriend eventually gets him into the car after giving her two cents. “You started it,” she insisted.

Thankfully no shots were fired and Xan addressed the situation on his Instagram story that day.

“The media is gonna try and twist what just happened at a gas station,” he wrote. “I was about to be attacked and resorted to having to use self defense. Fuck all you old head ass bitches still talking ’bout that 2Pac shit. Live your own life and stop picking on a kid.”

Lil Xan is 22 years old so he’s no longer a child depending on who you ask. But he should know better than to use racial slurs.

Check out the video of the incident below: