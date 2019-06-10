Meek Mill is still buzzing from his last album Championships. “Going Bad” is still a banger, the Ella Mai featured “24/7” has hit radio rotation and he recently dropped the video for “Oodles O’Noodles Babies,” but he is ready to give fans more.

On June 7, Meek revealed that he has the plans to release a fire pack for the summer, which he was asked about during his latest session of #AskMeek on Twitter.

I gotta get y’all a 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pack for the summer 🤷🏾‍♂ — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) June 7, 2019

I’m putting i.t together now https://t.co/li0GEIu2VE — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) June 8, 2019

This wouldn’t be the first time that Meek Mill has released a pack of tracks, back in 2017 he released three series of songs before his Wins & Losses album.

In other Meek Mill news, he has been granted a hearing with a new judge in his case that he is been fighting for years. The arresting officer has been noted to make unlawful arrests, which Meek and his legal team believe that his case should be overturned.

“We’re looking forward to the oral argument before the Superior Court of Pennsylvania and to, hopefully, having Meek’s conviction vacated,” said Meek’s attorney Jordan Siev. “In light of the District Attorney’s recent filing, where he supports the granting of a new trial to Meek and the recusal of Judge Brinkley, we hope to have this injustice rectified once and for all.”

Hopefully, the summer pack will be a prelude to a celebratory summer for Meek.