While 3D effects are usually adapted by cinematographers looking to provide a next-level experience for moviegoers, Nike managed to incorporate the anaglyphic treatment onto its classic Air Force 1 model in a way that’s sure to pop out on shelves pretty soon.

Decked out in a crisp white-on-white colorway that’s been a summertime essential for decades now, this 3D-inspired AF1 is the perfect vision of nostalgia from all angles. The anaglyph effect pops up on various parts of the silhouette, including on the heel, tongue and signature side Swoosh. A 3D glasses motif plays out out via the lace locks and a printed graphic on the insoles, giving off the notion that you may get an interesting visual if you look at these through the lenses of a real-life pair. A fun concoction to look at overall, the end result makes for a simple-yet-interesting upgrade to Nike’s premiere sneaker model.

No concrete information is available yet for this 3D-themed Nike Air Force 1, but we’ll keep you all updated as more information arrives. Peep the initial product shots below in the meantime: