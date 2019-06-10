A helicopter has crashed on top of a building in Midtown Monday afternoon killing the pilot.

According to CBS New York, the accident happened right before 2 p.m. at 787 Seventh Avenue between 51st and 52nd Streets.

The New York City Fire Department extinguished the flames and were working on clean up of fuel leaking from the helicopter.

The pilot reportedly radioed in his issues before the crash occurred. Gov. Andrew Cuomo stated the helicopter made an “emergency” landing on top of the building. Coming in at a high rate of speed, the helicopter sparked a fire.

“The preliminary information is that there was a helicopter that made a forced landing, an emergency landing or landed on the roof of the building for one reason or another. There was a fire that happened when the helicopter hit the roof. People who were in the building said they felt the building shake. The fire department believes the fire is under control. There may have been casualties involved in people in the helicopter. We don’t know what caused the helicopter to land on top of the building but people in the building itself, nobody has been hurt.”

The building was evacuated and no debris from the crash made it to the street level.

President Trump acknowledged the crash and responders on Twitter.

I have been briefed on the helicopter crash in New York City. Phenomenal job by our GREAT First Responders who are currently on the scene. THANK YOU for all you do 24/7/365! The Trump Administration stands ready should you need anything at all. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2019

We will update as information becomes available.