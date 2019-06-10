Red Cafe has been arrested in Beverly Hills on charges of vehicle theft.

The “Fly Together” rapper was arrested on Monday morning for the theft of a vehicle last week. TMZ reports police responded to a stolen 2018 Chevy Impala, which Red Cafe would get in and attempt to drive away. He was immediately pulled over and arrested.

Red Cafe is believed to have legally rented the car but did not bring it back in time. He was charged with a felony count of unlawful taking/driving of a vehicle and released on $25,000 bond.

As of now, there has not been a statement issued from Cafe’s team. According to XXL, This arrest follows his 2017 incident where he was charged with the unlicensed operation of a vehicle, unlicensed driving, marijuana possession and felony possession of a weapon. On that case, he pled down to disorderly conduct.