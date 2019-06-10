Scarface is officially running for Houston City Council.

He first teased his plans on social media last week. “Should I run for Houston City Council?” he wrote on Instagram. He made the official announcement over the weekend.

“It’s official,” he revealed on IG. “I’m offering myself for service as the next Houston City Councilmember for District D. Join our movement! More details to come. www.bradfordistrictd.com.”

Scarface’s slogan is: “Of the People, For the People.” His announcement seems to be received well from the looks of the majority of his comments under the post. “I’m here for this,” Bun B posted. “Congrats my brother,” Plug One of De La Soul commented.

Over the years, the Geto Boys rapper transformed from Southern gangsta rapper pioneer to an H-Town leader. Brother Mob was honored with his own day in his hometown by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Councilman Dwight Boykins. City council, NAACP members, and his mother attended the ceremony.

“You know me as Scarface, but now you get the opportunity to meet Brad Jordan,” he told those in attendance. “I’ve done a lot of music, you know. I’ve done a lot of speaking of social … words that take place in our community. That Scarface has turned into Brad Jordan. I really want to let y’all know that I’m getting ready to make a super impact in the community because that’s the most important thing to me right now.”

Scarface’s announcement comes a day after Geto Boys member Bushwick Bill passed away from pancreatic cancer.