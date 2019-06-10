Former Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz has been reportedly shot in an apparent robbery in the Dominican Republic, according to multiple reports.

Ortiz was taken to a hospital after he was shot in the back and the bullet went out of his stomach; he is currently in emergency surgery, this according to Marly Rivera of ESPN.

I just spoke to @dSoldevila who is at the clinic where David Ortiz is currently being treated. Dionisio said me that the attending doctor told him that David was shot in the lower back and the bullet went through and through; he’s currently in surgery. — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) June 10, 2019

Our thoughts are with David Ortiz, who is reportedly hospitalized after being shot in his hometown of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, per @Enrique_Rojas1. pic.twitter.com/IH3Qjxn0BT — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2019

Authorities say Ortiz was ambushed by a man who got off a motorcycle and shot him in the back at nearly point-blank range around 8:50 p.m. local time Sunday at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo.

Ortiz, 43, was taken to the Abel Gonzalez clinic, where he underwent surgery.

According to Dominican National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte, the gunman was captured and beaten by a crowd of people at the bar.

Earlier reports indicated that Ortiz was shot in the leg, but the attending doctor according to Rivera stated that he was shot in the back, and his condition is stable.

Ortiz, who was born in Santo Domingo, played in the MLB for 20 seasons, most notably for the Red Sox. The 10-time All-Star led Boston to three World Series titles in 2004, 2007 and in 2013 before he retired after the 2016 season.

Since his retirement in 2016, Ortiz has worked as a studio analyst for Fox Sports. We will keep you posted as the details of the situation are still developing.