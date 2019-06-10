SOURCE SPORTS : Drake Trolls Bay Area and Draymond Green as Raptors Are One Win Away From Their First Championship

SOURCE SPORTS : Drake Trolls Bay Area and Draymond Green as Raptors Are One Win Away From Their First Championship

The Toronto Raptors are one win away from their first NBA championship. Not only is the entire country of Canada hyped right now, but Drake is also letting it be known, this series is over.

After the Raptors took Game 4, Drake shared a video of himself in full hype-mode. The rapper was with his crew, asking for someone to play some music. He started yelling, “Play that sh*t from the Yay Areeaaaaaa,” before someone on his team turned on E-40’s “Choices (Yup).”

DRAKE IS HYPED 😂 pic.twitter.com/9dcbY1q4Sl — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 8, 2019

Drake was back at it again after Game 4, only this time, Draymond Green was the subject of his goading.

The outfit Green is pictured wearing is from Wednesday’s Game 3, not Friday’s Game 4, but nonetheless, you get the gist.

Hey, to the victor go the spoils. The Raptors are flying high right now, only one victory away from the first NBA championship in franchise history. They’ve earned the right to revel in the Warriors’ misery.

Unless the Warriors find a way to come back and win the Finals, don’t expect Drake to quiet down anytime soon. Drake wasn’t in the Bay Area for Games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals, but from here on out, he will be.