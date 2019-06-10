Gennadiy Golovkin made short work of the previously-undefeated Steve Rolls on Saturday in Madison Square Garden in Golovkin’s debut on DAZN.

Golovkin systematically broke Rolls down from that point forward. The Canadian chose to fight behind a high guard, which allowed Golovkin to rip him to the body with hooks from both hands.

In the fourth round, Golovkin looped in an unorthodox left hook over the top of Rolls’ guard, which landed on the top of his head. Rolls lost his legs after that shot and never recovered, wobbling around on the ropes in a desperate attempt to stay on his feet. His bravery could only take him so far, though, as Golovkin peppered him with shots from all angles before finally unleashing a vicious left hook that rocked Rolls in the jaw and sent him sprawling face-first to the canvas and ended the fight.

Golovkin, one of boxing’s biggest stars, was participating in his first non-title fight since 2010 and returning from a nine-month layoff following his disputed majority decision loss to rival Canelo Alvarez. Their rematch cost Golovkin his unified middleweight title and ended his division-record-tying run of 20 consecutive defenses.

“I feel great. I feel like a new baby. Right now, I feel completely different because I came back to my knockout. I love knockouts, and I love New York. It was a great night all around,” said Golovkin, who was saddled with a hugely controversial draw against Alvarez that most thought GGG won when the pair met for the first time, in 2017.

With Rolls violently taken out, the question was, “Who’s next?” The answer was as expected as the outcome of the fight.

“Everybody knows. The fans know who they want me to fight next,” Golovkin said. “I’m ready for September. I’m ready for Canelo. Just bring him, just ask him. I’m ready. If you want big drama show, please tell him. I’m ready to bring back the big-drama show.”

In the time since the last fight against Alvarez, Golovkin signed a three-year, six-fight deal with DAZN worth $100 million. He also parted ways with longtime trainer Abel Sanchez and hired Johnathon Banks to man his corner. Thus, his return on Saturday night was, in a way, Golovkin reintroducing himself to the boxing world. Watch out boxing world, GGG is back and is on the prowl to reclaim his titles.