Tak W. also known as Barcelini helped to build the record label and team, Dreamchasers. He has made cameos on some of Meek Mill’s tracks. You can hear him on “Money Ain’t No Issue, “Young N***a Dreams” and more. (DC) Dreamchasers Records was founded in 2012 by multi-platinum rapper, Meek Mill. The Dreamchasers mixtape series helped the Philadelphia rapper gain prominence, recognition and respect in Hip-Hop.

Prior to serving as President/A&R of Dreamchaser Records, Tak was Meek’s cameraman. As first cousins, the two Philly natives grew up together. The “Uptown Vibes” rapper noticed his cousin’s knack for taking pictures, so he purchased a camera with the hopes of expanding the team’s visual content. That did not last long. The camera was stolen in a crowded dressing room at a Powerhouse show shortly after.

As you can probably assume, Meek was not happy at all.

Tak recalls being fired in the parking lot. The two can find humor in the situation today because they have come so far. Takbar credits Russell Simmons, Master P and Roc-A-Fella for his influence. He recently sat on a Tweedl music panel with Mona Scott-Young, Tuma Basa and more. He emphasized the fact that an artist cannot solely rely on social media.



Today, Dreamchasers is currently strengthening their roster with the recent signing of Calboy to Dreamchaser’s management. The Chicago native rose to fame after the release of his hit single, “Envy Me.” According to Tak, Meek was a fan of Calboy. After watching his growth, he made it a priority to add the 20-year-old rapper to the Dreamchasers family. “Envy Me” is now certified platinum and has peaked at number 31 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. He also released his new EP, Wildboy, which features Meek Mill, Young Thug, Lil Durk and more.

In addition, Tak has branched off into clothing. What started off as an inside joke, has now turned into his own personal brand, Barcelini. You can expect the launch as a unisex clothing line at the tail end of the year.