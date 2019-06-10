San Antonio Spurs legend Tony Parker has retired from the NBA after 18 years. Speaking with The Undefeated, Parker stated: “I decided that I’m not going to play basketball anymore.”

Parker wore the number 9 jersey for the silver and black since hew as drafted by the Spurs with the number 28 selection in the 2001 NBA Draft. Paired with Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili, Parker was one of the most dominant and successful Big Threes in NBA history. Alongside Coach Gregg Popovich, Parker won four titles and was the MVP of The Finals in 2007. Parker is the last to retire of that trio.

Last season, Parker suited up for the Charlotte Hornets supporting Kemba Walker at the point guard position. For his career, he played 1,254 games and averaged 15.5 points, 5.6 assists, and 2.7 rebounds.

“A lot of different stuff ultimately led me to this decision,” Parker said. “But, at the end of the day, I was like, if I can’t be Tony Parker anymore and I can’t play for a championship, I don’t want to play basketball anymore.”

In the interview with The Undeafeated, he expressed his desire to be back home in San Antonio with family influenced his decision to retire.

Tony Parker is the latest in notable NBA stars to retire. This past season saw the departures of Miami HEAT legend Dwyane Wade and Dallas Mavericks icon Dirk Nowitzki. Earlier this month, Vince Carter revealed the upcoming season will be his last.

You can read his entire retirement story here. Salute to Tony Parker.