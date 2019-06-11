BET is ready to enter the streaming service game and will do so in partnership with Tyler Perry.

Deadline reports the new service from BET will be titled BET+ and is set to target African-American viewers and will launch with a production deal between Perry and BET’s owner, Viacom. The network will feature original programming from Tyler Perry Studios, but also bring in content that would be fitting from networks such as MTV, VH1 and Comedy Central.

BET+ will be the latest streaming services from Viacom, following Comedy Central Now and Noggin. The launch follows Viacom acquiring Pluto TV in January for $340 million, which also shares content in a free, ad-supported platform.

The BET+ platform does not have a set price but is believed to be a bit higher than the $3 set for Comedy Central Now.

More details about BET+ is believed to be disclosed during the BET Awards that air on Sunday, June 23.