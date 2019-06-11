Lil Kim, Lil Cease Joins Biggie’s Family in Renaming of his Childhood Block in his Honor

Biggie was posthumously honored by his hometown with his own street yesterday. The corner of Fulton Street in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bedford–Stuyvesant is now officially renamed Christopher ‘Notorious B.I.G.’ Wallace Way.

Thousands came out in the rain for the ceremony joining the late rapper’s mother, Voletta Wallace, and his oldest daughter, T’Yanna, and son, Christopher Wallace Jr, to spread love the Brooklyn way.

“I’m sure he’d use some of his saying: ‘Yo, that’s cool, Brooklyn. We did it!’ Maybe this sign and the crowds here today will show they really loved him,” Volletta told ABC7NY.

CJ also spoke with the outlet about taking on entrepreneurship instead of music like Biggie. “I just want to be as passionate as he was and inspire other young black, brown men like me,” he said.

Lil Kim also spoke on the street renaming ceremony. “He always had a vision,” she said. “And I feel like today was part of his vision.”

Check out the ceremony below: