Charlamagne Tha God criticized DJ Khaled for insinuating that he’s above the “bundle bizz.”

The Father of Asahd creator sparked controversy last week after his recent collection came second to Tyler The Creator’s Igor album.

Khaled’s team alleged Billboard disqualified his first week sales from an energy drink package deal, which is why he didn’t get the top spot. Additionally, Tyler’s bundles counted towards first week sales.

The New York Times report:

[…] Billboard studied the sales data of two new albums: Tyler, the Creator’s IGOR and DJ Khaled’s Father of Asahd. Each had gotten an almost equal number of streams, so the contest for No. 1 largely came down to the validity of their bundles. Tyler offered clothing and even campaign-style lawn signs (“Vote Igor!”), while DJ Khaled’s album was included with sales of energy drinks through an e-commerce site, Shop.com.

The outlet reports Billboard suspected “some of the marketing by Shop.com and its corporate parent, Market America, had crossed a line by encouraging unauthorized bulk sales.”

Khaled addressed the matter in a recent Instagram post that was captioned: “I’m in the music bizz not bundle bizz.”

Charlamagne said Khaled was being a hypocrite for his last post.

“You were trying to sell bundles the first week! What are you talking about?” Charlamagne said about the We the Best boss. “Khaled should be ashamed of himself for acting like this […] If they would’ve counted his bundles and he would’ve debuted at No. 1 his first week, and somebody would’ve called him out for that, then he would’ve been calling them a sore loser.”

Charlamagne continued: “Listen, y’all don’t think its contradictory to say ‘I’m in the music biz, not the bundle biz,’ but complain about your bundles not counting? Am I only the only person that think that just sounds stupid?”

Hear Charlamagne’s full comments below: