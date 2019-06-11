Today the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation celebrated the renaming of a section of St. James Place between Gates Avenue and Fulton street as Christopher Wallace Way.

WPIX in New York City state the ceremony occurred Today (June 10) with a large crowd gathered to celebrate the street that will forever honor The Notorious B.I.G. in the rain. In attendance was Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace, along with his children and members of City Council.

The section was approved to be renamed in November by the Brooklyn Community Board 2 and is the location where the late legend grew up. The vote was a 48-0 unanimous decision.

“Honoring Biggie symbolizes more than just one man,” LeRoy McCarthy, who led the initiative, told Rolling Stone. “It symbolizes a culture. It symbolizes a borough. It symbolizes a people, and hip-hop is worldwide.”

You can see images from the unveiling below.