When DJ Khaled’s latest effort, Father of Asahd, released, many thought it would get the honor of being the number one record in the country but was bested by Tyler, The Creator’s IGOR.

In the following weeks, rumors emerged that Khaled was furious with not getting the number one album and being schemed out of the honor by Billboard who did not count units from a bundle deal being sold prior to the release. The bundle would account for 100,000 additional units and signs pointed to Khaled wanting to issue a lawsuit.

A week after all those details emerged, Khaled can now celebrate having the number on Hip-Hop album in the country. Taking to Instagram Khaled shared a screenshot of the achievement, stating: “We got the #1 Hip Hop album in the country this week.”

In a small piece of shade, Khaled makes sure to state “I’m in the music bizz not bundle bizz.”

In the first week, Tyler’s Igor arrived with 165,000 in album sales. Khaled’s Father of Asahd trailed at 137,000.