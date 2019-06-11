After trying to get the chicks to “leave him alone” on his breakout 2018 hit, Brooklyn-bred rapper Flipp Dinero is now serenading the ladies in a new music video for his recently-released single “If I Tell You.”

Outside of being a lighthearted video to match the catchiness of the song itself, this music video really stands out for the fact that it’s directed by G.O.O.D Music’s R&B princess Teyana Taylor. Credited as “Spike Tee,” the K.T.S.E. singer adds a feminine touch that’s much needed in the world of cinematography. Her vision sees Dinero trying to spit game to his love interest from the diner to the roller rink. Although he’s successful in his romantic pursuit, there’s a minor twist that get’s thrown into the mix at the end that leaves the narrative up for a potential sequel. Hey, if it means more Spike Tee Joints than keep ’em coming!

Watch the music video for Flipp Dinero’s new singe “If I Tell You” above, which should appear on the MC’s upcoming debut project under Epic Records.