Lil Xan Could Face Charges for Pulling Gun on Man Asking About His Tupac Comments

After pulling a gun on a man and shouting racial slurs over his Tupac comments, Lil Xan is now facing criminal investigation.

In case you missed it, Xan was approached at a gas station and pressed about his comments about the late Hip-Hop icon’s music being “boring.” Xan replied by pulling a gun and calling the man the n-word in his threat. TMZ states the LAPD is now looking into the incident.

The man on the receiving end of Xan’s verbal attack went to the police with the video, resulting in a report filed under assault with a deadly weapon. For Xan, this could spell more trouble as detectives are now looking at surveillance footage from the area along with the submitted video. If he is charged, Xan could face up to four years on a felony.

Xan has spoken out for himself via Instagram story stating: “I was about to be attacked and resorted to having to use self defense,fuck all you old heat ass bitches still talking about that 2pac shit live your own life And stop picking on a kid.”