Building up to the excitement of E3 2019, which officially begins today at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Square Enix held an announcement broadcast last night (June 10) to announce some of its upcoming titles. A few big revelations went down, including multiple Final Fantasy games and the highly-anticipated Kingdom Hearts III, but the one game that stood out the most was without a doubt Marvel’s Avengers. Unfortunately, the attention wasn’t exactly positive.

A-Day changed everything. But that's not where this story ends. Together with @SquareEnix, we’re excited to unveil Marvel's Avengers! Play the Beta first on PS4, pre-order here, and #Reassemble on all systems May 15, 2020: https://t.co/tYW1kCs5ry #EmbraceYourPowers #PlayAvengers pic.twitter.com/67nC3Fs2Gw — The Avengers (@Avengers) June 11, 2019

The upcoming new Avengers journey, releasing on May 15, 2020 for Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Google Stadia gamers, sounds pretty dope on paper: our trusted team of superheroes set up shop in San Francisco to right the wrongs of a catastrophic event known as “A-Day,” which resulted in the fatalities of multiple civilians and even a key team member. Nice, right? Well, things start going sour once you actually watch the trailer. As a result of Square Enix not securing rights to recreate the likeness of the film versions for Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) or Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), the Japanese video game developer was forced to use generic versions voiced by new actors Jeff Schine, Nolan North, Troy Baker, Travis Willingham and Laura Bailey, respectively.

While fans are definitely causing a fuss on social media, it’s hard to really side with them overall. In addition to the fact that these designs aren’t as bad as, say, the disaster-stricken Sonic the Hedgehog film, it’s also worth noting that we’re talking about characters that’ve been around way longer than the film franchise. Also, this story seems to take place in an alternate timeline from the films, so maybe these are what they look like in the other MCU.

