Meek Mill is among the six people who were recognized on Monday, June 10th the seventh annual McSilver Awards at NYU.

The ceremony’s purpose is to acknowledge the “Vanguards for Social Justice who are prominent in their fields and unafraid to use their platforms to help create a more equitable and just world.”

As a partner and co-chair of the REFORM alliance, on top of his his personal experiences makes him to most ideal recipient for this honor. His partnership with Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, helped him raise over $50 million that will be used in their fight to “dramatically reduce the number of people who are needlessly trapped in the system.”

“I’m honored by this recognition,” Meek said in a statement. “When I was released from prison last year, I knew I had a responsibility to use my voice to speak up for the voiceless and fight for criminal justice reform. Change will take time, but me and my team at the REFORM Alliance are committed to making a real difference and fixing a broken justice system.”