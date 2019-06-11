Meek Mill is among the six people who were recognized on Monday, June 10th the seventh annual McSilver Awards at NYU.

The ceremony’s purpose is to acknowledge the “Vanguards for Social Justice who are prominent in their fields and unafraid to use their platforms to help create a more equitable and just world.”

Congrats to @MeekMill for being honored with the Vanguard for Social Justice award at NYU’s McSilver Institute for his work on @REFORM! pic.twitter.com/BR1Vl5Zq6i — Didier Morais (@DidierMorais) June 11, 2019

As a partner and co-chair of the REFORM alliance, on top of his his personal experiences makes him to most ideal recipient for this honor. His partnership with Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, helped him raise over $50 million that will be used in their fight to “dramatically reduce the number of people who are needlessly trapped in the system.”

“I’m honored by this recognition,” Meek said in a statement. “When I was released from prison last year, I knew I had a responsibility to use my voice to speak up for the voiceless and fight for criminal justice reform. Change will take time, but me and my team at the REFORM Alliance are committed to making a real difference and fixing a broken justice system.”

It was inspiring to hear @MeekMill address the crowd at NYU when accepting the McSilver Award he so clearly deserved! Inspiring and intense. We need to listen to those with lived experience who have worked hard to reflect and process. Thank you @MeekMill!!! https://t.co/gdNHcl94Cq — Judge Ron Richter (@RichterJCCACEO) June 11, 2019



