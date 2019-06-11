Sure, we got a verse from Nas on DJ Khaled’s Father of Asahd album, but we all know it’s nothing like a full project from the man himself.

The last time we heard from Nas it was a part of a set of seven song releases with G.O.O.D. Music and it was ehhh, well, it wasn’t Illmatic. But don’t trip, Nas is finally releasing the long-awaited The Lost Tapes II.

On a quick flashback, the last time we got The Lost Tapes was in 2002. A collection of some joints we had never heard, but were well received. Taking to Instagram, the Queensbridge emcee displayed a cassette tape with The Lost Tapes II branded on it. Nas dropped the peeping eye emoji with the title, but here is the sucky part, he didn’t drop a release date. So again, we wait. But Nas wouldn’t just put this energy in the air with no plan to release it, right?

Check out the Instagram post below from one of Hip-Hop’s GOATs and let us know what you think. You ready for the project?