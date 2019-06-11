While leaked images of the shoe have been popping up for weeks now, Odell Beckham Jr.’s latest Nike collaboration finally gets a concrete release date, some dope imagery and even an official nickname.

Take a look at OBJ’s Air Max 720 “Young King Of The Drip” colorway.

Given Odell’s vibrant personality both on and off the field, it’s no surprise that the shoe would feature such a colorful construction. Neon green, pink, blue and magenta accents balance out the light grey upper perfectly, and the eclectic patterns featured on the toe cap and heel counter add even more style appeal. The materials used throughout are just as varied, with suede, mesh, leather and plastic all coming together for both functionality and a touch of swag to make it all look good overall. Embossed logos on the heel add even more standout detailing to the design, and rounds out to makes for a well-executed design. If this is an example of the creations we should expect from the OBJ x Nike relationship moving forward, we’re definitely in for some very interesting colorways in the near future.

The OBJ x Nike Air Max 720 “Young King Of The Drip” colorway hits select retailers and via Nike SNKRS on June 21 for $200 USD. Check out a few extra pics below: