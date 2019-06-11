Former Duke Shooting Guard RJ Barrett has his eyes set on New York City as he pursues his NBA dream. The Toronto native and #1 high school recruit had his individual workout with the Knicks on Monday and has no plans to work out for any other team prior to draft day.

Barrett is widely expected to be the third overall pick in the draft with former teammate Zion Williamson projected to go #1 overall to the New Orleans Pelicans, and Murray State guard Ja Morant to take his talents to the Memphis Grizzlies who won the #2 pick in the lottery.

“I love playing in the Garden. My dad used to tell me stories about playing here,” RJ told reporters at his workout. ” It feels great just growing up coming here every summer. It feels like I know the place well enough.”

Barrett and the people closest to him have not been shy about his desire to play in the Apple including his mentor and Godfather Steve Nash. “I think he’ll be an exciting player for Knicks fans,” Nash told the New York Daily News in May. the two-time MVP Point Guard went on to praise Barrett’s skillset that he feels will have a profound impact wherever he goes in the NBA.

It’s unlikely that the Knicks will draft someone other than Barrett, although rumors have swirled that the draft pick could belong to the New Orleans Pelicans who are looking to trade their Superstar Forward Anthony Davis.

Barrett was asked on ESPN’s First Take how he would feel if he did wind up in New Orleans with his Duke co-star Zion Williamson to which RJ Barrett said would be a good situation as well.

With no shortage of star free agents this offseason, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Kemba Walker, Kyrie Irving and more, the Knicks have room to land two max contract players with Durant being the most appealing to the Knicks.