SOURCE SPORTS: Drake Takes to Instagram to Send Well Wishes to His Friend Kevin Durant After Achilles Injury

The Golden State Warriors got a 106-105 against the Toronto Raptors to force a game six on Thursday night. The headline coming out of game five, of course, was news of Kevin Durant injuring his Achilles. While he has not officially been confirmed with a torn Achilles (MRI set for Tuesday), the Warriors are fearing the worst.

Raptors super fan and good friend of Durant, Drake, was visibly upset at the sight of Durant’s injury.

Drake’s reaction to his friend KD getting hurt. pic.twitter.com/ayzZY4baCw — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 11, 2019

Drake sent KD some encouraging words in an Instagram post early Tuesday morning.

“Was tough for any of us to even enjoy that game tonight after seeing this transpire. Praying for our brother,” the 6 God wrote on IG. “That’s my only concern tonight is your well being. ‘The game needs me’ is an understatement when it comes to 35. Please wish the best for this true warrior.”

Durant will have an MRI to confirm if the Achilles tendon is indeed torn. Monday night was KD’s first game back since suffering a mysterious calf injury on May 8 during the Rockets series. The 30-year-old notched a quick 11 points prior to going down in the early portion of the second quarter.

If Drake’s reaction proves anything, it’s that even the most devoted and hyped up fans should make room to be respectful when it comes to serious situations related to player’s and their well being.