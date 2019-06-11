An emotional Bob Myers spoke after Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night and defended Kevin Durant as a person while saying he would accept any blame for the superstar’s Achilles injury.

The Golden State Warriors president spoke to the media with a shaky voice and shared why Durant was cleared for the game.

“He was cleared to play tonight. That was a collaborative decision. I don’t believe there’s anybody to blame, but I understand this world. If you have to, you can blame me. I run our basketball operations department,” Myers said.

Durant took some criticism for not playing previously during the Finals. Some questioned his status, injury, and desire. Myers wanted to put an end all of that.

“The people that questioned whether he wanted to get back and play were wrong. He’s one of the most misunderstood people. He’s a good teammate and I’m lucky to know him.”

"It's an Achilles injury. … He'll have an MRI tomorrow." Bob Myers holds back tears as he explains the magnitude of Kevin Durant's injury. pic.twitter.com/glQ6j5hATe — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2019

Durant exited Scotiabank Arena on crutches and in a walking boot. He will undergo an MRI on Tuesday to determine the extent of his Achilles’ tendon injury.