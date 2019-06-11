Kellen Winslow II is facing multiple felony charges, some of which relate to the alleged rape of multiple women. On Monday, he was found guilty of raping one woman.

The guilty verdicts pertain to charges by Jane Doe 2 (rape), Jane Doe 3 (indecent exposure) and Jane Doe 5 (lewd conduct).

Winslow faces 3-8 years in prison on the rape conviction, though he could face a larger sentence if the jury comes back with a second rape conviction. He also faces six months on the misdemeanor charges. The judge will decide the term at a sentencing hearing. The charge also requires registration as a sex offender.

BREAKING NEWS: Kellen Winslow II found GUILTY of rape of Jane Doe #2. —

Tune in NOW for continued LIVE coverage of CA v. Winslow II. pic.twitter.com/fhtAGQ9teU — Court TV (@CourtTV) June 10, 2019

Prosecutors said Winslow felt empowered by his fame to abuse the most vulnerable. Prosecutor Dan Owens told the jury of eight men and four women that Winslow is a “wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

The five women testified that they didn’t know Winslow was famous when they met him.

The homeless woman in Encinitas, who was 58 at the time, testified that he befriended her and attacked her next to his vehicle after inviting her for a coffee in May 2018.

A 54-year-old hitchhiker said he drove her to an Encinitas shopping center parking lot and raped her in his Hummer in March 2018.

That summer, a 57-year-old woman said he exposed himself to her while she tended to her garden.

After news of the attacks broke, a woman came forward and said Winslow had raped her when she was a 17-year-old high school student in 2003. He was 19 at the time and had come home from college for the summer. She said she passed out at a party in a San Diego suburb and woke up to find Winslow assaulting her.

Defense attorneys pointed out inconsistencies in the accusers’ testimonies and argued the women invented the allegations to prey on the wealth of Winslow.

Winslow, the son of Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow, was drafted No. 6 overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2004. He played nine seasons in the NFL.