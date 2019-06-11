Cash is not the first WNBA star or UConn alum to join an NBA team. Seattle Storm guard and former Husky Sue Bird is a basketball operation associated with the Denver Nuggets. She was hired in November, joining Kristi Toliver as the only active WNBA players also working with NBA teams.

Cash comes to the Pelicans from the New York Liberty. She was the Director of Franchise Development for the team. The challenges of the WNBA in the Big Apple may be different from what lies ahead with the Pelicans.

Still, smaller leagues and small market teams do have some similarities. There is no reason to believe Cash cannot excel in this position. She sports a winner’s resume if there ever was one, and will bring those winning habits to New Orleans.