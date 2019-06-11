The New Orleans Pelicans are hiring former UConn and WNBA star Swin Cash for a senior front-office position, the team announced Monday.
Cash was named the vice president of basketball operations and team development, leaving her in charge of scouting and player development among other responsibilities.
“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Swin Cash and her family to the New Orleans Pelicans,” David Griffin, the Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations, said in a statement. “Her legendary experience as a player, champion and winner at every level, on and off the floor, represents everything we want this organization to be about. In addition to her background as an executive with the New York Liberty, Swin has a strong reputation as a thought leader in the area of player and human development and her work as a global NBA/WNBA ambassador speaks to her incredible relationships throughout the League family.”
Cash is not the first WNBA star or UConn alum to join an NBA team. Seattle Storm guard and former Husky Sue Bird is a basketball operation associated with the Denver Nuggets. She was hired in November, joining Kristi Toliver as the only active WNBA players also working with NBA teams.
Cash comes to the Pelicans from the New York Liberty. She was the Director of Franchise Development for the team. The challenges of the WNBA in the Big Apple may be different from what lies ahead with the Pelicans.
Still, smaller leagues and small market teams do have some similarities. There is no reason to believe Cash cannot excel in this position. She sports a winner’s resume if there ever was one, and will bring those winning habits to New Orleans.