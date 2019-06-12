A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is making major moves for himself. The “Look Back At It” rapper has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Reservoir, which is set to cover his catalog and work created in the future.

Billboard reports the deal will include his latest number one album, Hoodie SZN.

“My team and I are thrilled to partner up with Reservoir,” A Boogie said in a statement. “Our shared strategic vision for the future will propel us to do some amazing things together. We are ready to get started.

“Not only is A Boogie a multi-talented rapper and songwriter whose musicality makes him stand out, but he’s also a really savvy businessman,” said Faith Newman, Reservoir senior VP of A&R and catalog development. “His current success is just the beginning and we are excited to welcome him to the Reservoir family.”

Hoodie SZN was released on December 21, 2018, on Atlantic Records and spent three weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 chart in January. The album was A Boogie’s first number one album. The “Look Back at It” single is currently Gold.