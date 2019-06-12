Forever 21 made a post on their social media accounts yesterday that has many fans speculating that the OG streetwear brand, Baby Phat, is coming to their stores.

In a series of pictures in the Instagram post embedded above, the retailer counts that there are two more days until “the cat is back.” The ’00s nostalgic theme of the images makes us believe that the cat F21 is referring to is the iconic cat from the Baby Phat logo.

One of the slides features a blinged out, pink beeper displaying an incoming message from “K.L.S.” asking the receiver to call them back. The acronym presumably stands for Kimora Lee Simmons.

The post was very vague and kept any extra details in the wraps. They did tell fans to “Stay tuned for some major buzz coming your way 6/13.

It was announced that Kimora repurchased her iconic brand in March and planned to relaunch it in the Summer.

Per a release via WWD, the fashion powerhouse said Baby Phat 2.0 will be an “opportunity to innovate—to give women a way to express themselves and to be a part of the birth of lifestyle apparel that didn’t yet exist.” It adds, “Women had no voice in the category, especially not women of color.”