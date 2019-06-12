Kevin Hart is in the news again and it’s not for anything comical. Hart and his team of bodyguards have reportedly been served with a lawsuit after a woman claims she was violently thrown to the ground in New York City in Jan. 2019, as reported by TMZ. According to the claims from the woman, the encounter left her with a fractured face.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ, the woman whose name is Carmen Marrero claims she was simply walking down a New York City sidewalk when Kevin and when his security team came flying out of the building where Hart was inside reportedly for a screening of his movie, The Upside.

As she was crossing the street, Hart’s bodyguards allegedly began shoving a crowd of people out of the comedian’s path. Marrero was allegedly thrown to the ground, which caused her to fracture her face.

Marrero is suing Hart, along with his production company, and the SAG-AFTRA organization for assault and battery for an undisclosed amount of cash for pain and suffering.

Kevin Hart has not commented on the lawsuit as of yet.