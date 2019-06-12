Miley Cyrus has a tumultuous relationship with Hip Hop, ever since she twerked her way to the top of the charts with 2013 Bangerz album then tried to disassociate herself with the genre in 2017.

In an old interview with Billboard she claimed that she was no longer interested in Hip Hop because of its materialistic and sex-driven lyrics.

“I also love that new Kendrick [Lamar] song [“Humble”]: ‘Show me somethin’ natural like ass with some stretch marks.’ I love that because it’s not ‘Come sit on my dick, suck on my cock.’ I can’t listen to that anymore,” she told Billboard. “That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much ‘Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my cock’—I am so not that.”

Her comments were met with backlash because she came off as culture vulture for using Hip Hop until it no longer benfitted her. In a since-deleted post she claimed her comments were taken out of context.

“Unfortunately only a portion of that interview makes it to print, & A lot of the time publications like to focus on the most sensationalized part of the conversation,” she wrote. “So, to be clear I respect ALL artists who speak their truth and appreciate ALL genres of music (country , pop , alternative …. but in this particular interview I was asked about rap).”

But more than two years later, Miley Cyrus issued an apology for her comments under a fan-made video titled Miley Cyrus Is My Problematic Fav…Sorry. It’s no surprised that she’s trying to chasse her way back into the Urban world considering the amount of love her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, has been receiving for giving Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” an official Country validation.

Just watched your video. Thank you for giving me this opportunity to speak up. Being silent is not like me at all. I am aware of my platform and have always used it the best way I know how and to shine a light on injustice. I want to start with saying I am sorry. I own the fact that saying … “this pushed me out of the hip hop scene a little” was insensitive as it is a privilege to have the ability to dip in and out of “the scene.” There are decades of inequality that I am aware of, but still have alot learn about. Silence is a part of the problem and I refuse to be quiet anymore. My words became a divider in a time where togetherness and unity is crucial. I can not change what I said at that time, but I can say I am deeply sorry for the disconnect my words caused. Simply said: I fucked up and I sincerely apologize. I’m committed to using my voice for healing, change, and standing up for what’s right. Miley

Cyrus’ statement arrives less than two weeks after she released her She Is Coming EP, which includes Hip Hop contributions from Swae Lee, Ghostface Killah, and Mike Will Made-It, who served as executive producer on Bangerz.