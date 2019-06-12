Chris Brown’s new album Indigo is on the way and it will be supported by a tour titled IndiGOAT. The announcement revealed Breezy’s tourmates will be Ty Dolla $ign, Tory Lanez, Yella Beezy and Joyner Lucas. The list of names raised an eyebrow from some because Nicki Minaj was not mentioned.

Months back, Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj teased a world tour and then followed up with the “Wobble Up” single that seemed to be the first step to making the touring collaboration happen. TMZ details Minaj was not replaced on the tour but instead never signed on.

The duo did discuss the possibility of touring, but Minaj is in the studio working on a new album and did not want to disrupt the process. Couple that with the Nicki Wrld Tour recently wrapping and Nicki is just simply taking a break.

The Barbz have recently been on a search for Minaj as her social media channels have not been updated in a while and she has not been seen since the Met Gala. Her fans have posted missing posters, but maybe the news of working on an album will ease their worries.