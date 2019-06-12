Rumors have been buzzing for quite some time over the past few months, but now it looks like the Nike x Stranger Things collection is actually happening and will arrive right on time for the show’s summer premiere.

DATE: June 12, 2019

CONFIRMED: Shipment from Beaverton, OR

STATUS: In-Transit, Hawkins, IN

ETA: Scheduled, 6/27/19

Things will only get stranger…https://t.co/vYVO0OgSQT pic.twitter.com/M1uo7EKqOz — Nike (@Nike) June 12, 2019

Although the collaboration drops in 2019, the overall theme is inspired by the 1985 setting where Season 3 takes place. The set is split between two drops, a Hawkins High Collection and a pack billed as the OG Collection. The former arrives first, taking cues from the colors of the fictional school where the leading cast of teens attend. The latter collection, which is scheduled to arrive four days later, plays up the Independence Day launch date for this season and more specifically the trucker hat worn by fan-favorite character Dustin Henderson, played perfectly by Gaten Matarazzo. Each set is comprised of a Tailwind, Cortez and Blazer in addition to matching apparel. If you weren’t already amped to stream the new season of the hit sci-fi series, we’re sure these will have you literally running to get a Netflix subscription.

