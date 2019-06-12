Rihanna’s Fenty Maison is coming to the states as soon as next week.

It was announced on Tuesday that Riri’s new label will have its first-ever pop up shop in New York City. The 11-day event is going down at The Webster on the first two floors. The singer turned beauty mogul doesn’t do anything basic, so expect a one-of-a-kind retail experience with a unique installation.

There’s no telling if Rihanna will be present at the event, but she will probably make a guest appearance at one of the pop ups.

“I am so proud and honored that Rihanna and her team choose to launch the new FENTY Release with The Webster Soho,” boutique founder/creative director Laure Heriard-Dubreuil said in a press release. “She has an incredible personality, style and is the true epitome of a powerful woman.”

The Webster is located at 29 Greene St. in SoHo. The pop-up will be open from June 19-30. Head to The Webster’s official website to learn more.

Following months of growing speculation, LVMH confirmed Fenty Maison making her the first woman to ever create a label at LVMH and the first woman of color to lead a LVMH maison.

—Rihanna will become the first woman to create an original brand at LVMH

—Rihanna will be the first woman of color at the top of an LVMH maison

—Rihanna’s line will be the first new house created by LVMH since Christian Lacroix in 1987https://t.co/AhH2s49sl0 — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 10, 2019

“Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us,” Rihanna said last month. “[LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault] has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits. I couldn’t imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I’m ready for the world to see what we have built together.”