The highest paid athlete in sports is Barcelona soccer player Lionel Messi, who made $127 million in the past year from his salary and endorsements.

The reveal comes from Forbes who dropped their list of the world’s 100 highest paid athletes. The first three names on the list are from soccer players. Following Messi is Cristiana Ronaldo and Neymar at $109 million and $105 million, respectively.

The break from soccer comes with Canelo Alvarez whose boxing fortune has pushed him to $94 million made last year. Roger Federer rounds out the top five at $93.4 million.

To wrap up the top 10, franchise quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers represent the NFL before the NBA closes out the top 10 with LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant at the 8, 9, and 10 spots.

Continuing down the list you will find Tiger Woods, Anthony Joshua, Khalil Mack, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden. You can see the full list here. The top 10 is below.

Lionel Messi, soccer: $127 million

Cristiano Ronaldo, soccer: $109 million

Neymar, soccer: $105 million

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, boxer: $94 million

Roger Federer, tennis: $93.4 million

Russell Wilson, football: $89.5 million

Aaron Rodgers, football: $89.3 million

LeBron James, basketball: $89 million

Stephen Curry, basketball: $79.8 million

Kevin Durant, basketball: $65.4 million