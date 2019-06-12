IFC has given the green light for a series pickup to a sketch variety comedy Sherman’s Showcase from writers Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle. The show is being executive produced by John Legend and his Get Lifted Film Co.

The series is a spoof of the 1970s and ’80s musical variety shows with Salahuddin playing host Sherman McDaniel. The show will feature faux clips of bands and comedians from various decades. RadicalMedia is also producing. IFC has ordered eight episodes.

“People think of us as comedy guys, when in fact we’re really just frustrated rap-singers that never got signed to Murder Inc.,” Salahuddin and Riddle said in a statement. “But now we finally have a platform for all the songs that were ever rejected in our career.”

Salahuddin and Riddle are Late Night with Jimmy Fallon alums who were known for their “Slow Jam the News” and “History of Rap” segments on the Tonight Show host’s former NBC series. The pair created and star in of the Comedy Central series South Side. Salahuddin also is a regular on Netflix’s GLOW, while Riddle is a regular on the NBC comedy Marlon and drama Rise.

Guest-starring in the series’ first season are Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor, Common, Morris Day, Tiffany Haddish, Lil Rel Howery, Quincy Jones, Mike Judge, Kenny and Keith Lucas, John Legend, Nigel Lythgoe, Curt Menefee, Vic Mensa, Tawny Newsome, Ne-Yo, Ray Parker, Jr., Mario Van Peebles, Damon Wayans, Jr., Marlon Wayans and Bresha Webb.

Sherman’s Showcase debuts on July 31st on IFC