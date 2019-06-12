After his injury in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, many players and fans alike have reached out to Kevin Durant with support. The latest to do so is San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman.

In case you missed it, Durant went down in Game 5 suffering what many believe is a torn Achilles. If that is the case, Durant would be on the shelf likely for a year. Expressing that he understands what Durant is going through, Sherman his Twitter to share a story and send well wishes.

Before he joined the 49ers, Sherman was a longtime defensive star for the Seattle Seahawks. He ruptured his Achilles tendon in his final game in Seattle and had a bounce-back season with his work on the field with the 49ers. Both professional athletes in the same area, it may be wise for Durant to hit Sherman and figure out the road to recovery.

  As Sherman begins to prep for another season, Durant will receive details from doctors and go on start his rehab in hopes of making it back to the top of the mountain.