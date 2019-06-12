After his injury in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, many players and fans alike have reached out to Kevin Durant with support. The latest to do so is San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman.

In case you missed it, Durant went down in Game 5 suffering what many believe is a torn Achilles. If that is the case, Durant would be on the shelf likely for a year. Expressing that he understands what Durant is going through, Sherman his Twitter to share a story and send well wishes.

Before he joined the 49ers, Sherman was a longtime defensive star for the Seattle Seahawks. He ruptured his Achilles tendon in his final game in Seattle and had a bounce-back season with his work on the field with the 49ers. Both professional athletes in the same area, it may be wise for Durant to hit Sherman and figure out the road to recovery.

That was a good game!!! Man I feel terrible for KD though. Fought to get back for his team. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) June 11, 2019

It really frustrates me listening to current and former players act like anyone could have kept KD from playing last night. Every single athlete worth their weight dreams of playing in the Championship game of their sport and most of us are making that same decision! #stoptheBS — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) June 11, 2019

We fully know our bodies and what we are risking especially at the professional level. I am sure there were attempts to persuade him to continue to wait. He’s built different than the ppl saying he shouldn’t have played. Maybe that’s why they haven’t gotten where he is. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) June 11, 2019

Respects the mans heart and sacrifice. Appreciate what he tried to do for his team. @KDTrey5 keep your head up brother! Takes a warrior to go out there knowing what you knew. #respect coming from someone who knows personally how that felt. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) June 11, 2019

As Sherman begins to prep for another season, Durant will receive details from doctors and go on start his rehab in hopes of making it back to the top of the mountain.