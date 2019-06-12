Spike Lee’s ‘Do The Right Thing’ Returns to Theaters for the 30th Anniversary

On its 30th anniversary, Spike Lee’s cinematic classic Do The Right Thing will be returning to theaters. Universal Pictures has partnered with the Criterion Collection to celebrate the 1989 Oscar-nominated classic film by showing a 4K restoration version nationwide in select theaters beginning June 28, according to Deadline.

Screenings and “one-week engagements” will take place at select AMC, Regal, Cinemark, and Alamo Drafthouse theaters. The groundbreaking film will also be shown in select New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin and Brookline, MA theaters in the original 35mm version

“When Spike Lee’s revolutionary Do the Right Thing was released by Universal Pictures 30 years ago this June, it ignited a national conversation on race and race relations in America that challenged our assumptions about ourselves and our country and heralded the arrival of a generation-defining filmmaker,” said Jim Orr, Universal’s President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution.

Do the Right Thing was produced, written, and directed by Spike Lee. It stars Lee and Danny Aiello, Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee, Richard Edson, Giancarlo Esposito, Bill Nunn, John Turturro, and Samuel L. Jackson, and is the feature film debut of Martin Lawrence and Rosie Perez. The story follows a Brooklyn neighborhood’s engulfed in racial tension.

The film went on to be a commercial success and received numerous accolades, including Academy Award nominations for Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Aiello’s portrayal of Sal the pizzeria owner. It is often listed among the greatest films of all time.

In 1999, the film was deemed “culturally, historically, and aesthetically significant” in its first year of eligibility by the Library of Congress and was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry.

On July 23, the Criterion Collection also will celebrate the 30th anniversary with a Blu-ray/DVD release of a director-approved definitive edition featuring the new 4K restoration.