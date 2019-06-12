The Oakland Raiders to be Featured on This Season of ‘Hard Knocks’

The Oakland Raiders have Jon Gruden, trade for firecracker Antonio Brown, signed the problematic Richie Incognito and are planning a move to Vegas. Sounds perfect for reality tv right? That’s what HBO was thinking as they chose the Raiders they will be the team chronicled in Hard Knocks.

The announcement was shared by NFL on Twitter and gave a debut date for the season on August 6 aligning with the preseason of the 2019 NFL season.

“Everybody wants to be a Raider. Now they’ll find out what it takes to become one.” We’ll see you in August: https://t.co/dZ1LvS7gRv #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/rTz6AnrCbl — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) June 11, 2019

The season is expected to have a ton of twists and turns, along with dysfunction from the number of volatile personalities that will be included with this edition of the Raiders. The Drama is alluded to be coming by Brown on Twitter.

It’s a hard knock life for us — AB (@AB84) June 12, 2019

Get your popcorn ready — AB (@AB84) June 12, 2019

The other candidates for this season of Hard Knocks were the San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Detroit Lions, and Washington Redskins.