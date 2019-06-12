The Oakland Raiders have Jon Gruden, trade for firecracker Antonio Brown, signed the problematic Richie Incognito and are planning a move to Vegas. Sounds perfect for reality tv right? That’s what HBO was thinking as they chose the Raiders they will be the team chronicled in Hard Knocks.

The announcement was shared by NFL on Twitter and gave a debut date for the season on August 6 aligning with the preseason of the 2019 NFL season.

The season is expected to have a ton of twists and turns, along with dysfunction from the number of volatile personalities that will be included with this edition of the Raiders. The Drama is alluded to be coming by Brown on Twitter.

The other candidates for this season of Hard Knocks were the San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Detroit Lions, and Washington Redskins.