Tory Lanez stepped into an unlikely business venture.

According to a report by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel’s, the Toronto rapper is opening up an ice cream shop in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. called the Notorious Creamery at 12 p.m. EST on June 15.

The frozen treat parlor will offer 12 different vegan and non-vegan ice cream flavors, as well as milkshakes, and sorbets. The shop will be run by Lanez and general manager Bobby Velez, who describes his parlor as “an authentic, old-school shop, but with a modern, boutique twist.”

Velez claims the “B.I.D.” rapper became interested in opening the shop after they met and he pitched Fargo the business idea. “He’s always wanted to get involved in hospitality, and I just loved what he’s working on behind the scenes, creating new trends,” Velez told the newspaper.

In a previous interview, Tory Lanez cited JAY-Z, Diddy, and 50 Cent as inspiration to secure the bag in non-music related sectors.

“I’m 26 and I’ve already accomplished half of the things they accomplished before they was this age,” he says. “Not to say that we’re not all in fair runnings, but the fact that I’m able to be this blessed at this age and know the things I know this early, I think I have what it takes to go beyond that.”