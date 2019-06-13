The Freemans will back in the saddle. Also, Sony has announced that the creator of the Boondocks, Aaron McGruder is slated to make his return as director.

On Wednesday, Variety reported that Sony Pictures Animation has announced a host of new projects slated to be released in 2020, including a Boondocks “reimagining. The fourth season of is the series is the only season not directed by McGruder.

To ensure that the show will stay on the cutting edge of giving satirical commentary, the brass at Sony announced that McGruder will helm the chair of creative direction. Studio executives described a plot that is eerily similar to the current political sphere, one that will follow the Freemans’ battles against Uncle Ruckus, who is now an evil tyrant running the Woodcrest County government. Huey, Riley, and Grandad will attempt to fight Ruckus’s iron fist in ways that are “both topical and radical” Complex reports.

John Witherspoon, who voices Robert “Granddad” Freeman on the show, recently hinted about the show’s potential reboot during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience.

Check out a visual of the Boondocks below.