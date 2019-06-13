Are Migos Planning to Set the Summer on Fire With New Music?

Could Culture 3 be on the way? Offset hit Twitter on Wednesday to stoke the fire of what could possibly be a forthcoming album from the Migos.

After releasing Culture 2, Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset took time apart from releasing records as a group to provide solo efforts. However, the group has always pointed toward returning for a group effort, specifically the third edition of the Culture album series.

On Twitter, Offset let “MIGO GANG !!!!!!!!” time ring off before letting fans new music would be on the way.

MIGO GANG TIME !!!!!!!!

New chapters otw pic.twitter.com/rk32UltEyd — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) June 12, 2019

With the summer just kicking off could it be possibly Hip-Hop’s hottest group will return to what so far has been a lukewarm season? Let us know if you are looking forward to new music from the gang.