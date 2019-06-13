Several states have passed the abortion laws and many women are angry with it. Many celebrities including Ariana Grande have contributed by affecting the laws and possibly changing it to influence others about the issue.

TMZ states that Grande has donated all of her proceeds from Atlanta’s concert to Planned Parenthood

The President of the Planned Parenthood is a fan of Ariana Grande and praises Grande of a generous donation by fighting back with Congress, state houses and streets about the abortion law of women’s lives. Grande supports women’s rights standing with the organization and health care. The organization won’t stop fighting on what matters.

Besides the pop singer, other celebrities have promised to donate to the organization. Travis Scott is one who will donate to the organization with his merch sales to the organization.