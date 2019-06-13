Almost a year ago, The Carters surprised their fans with a joint album, EVERYTHING IS LOVE, in the middle of their On The Run II tour. With the release of the album, Beyoncé and Jay-Z had released their lead single “APESHIT” along with the visual. Well today, it has marked to being certified platinum. The video was shot in Paris at The Louvre.

Beyoncé is gearing up for the release of the live action film The Lion King. The film is set to release on Friday, July 19 everywhere. She is playing one of the main characters, Nala. The “Diva” singer also recently released her HOMECOMING album from the Coachella performance a year later but with a film that you can see it any time you want on Netflix. She has released Volume 1 of the beyhive collection of merch yesterday on her website. We hope to hear more of Beyoncénew music soon with the film.

For now, listen and watch the platinum single below.