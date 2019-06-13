A congratulations is in order because Cassie is pregnant! The model confirmed the rumors on Instagram.

She posted two pictures of her and her boyfriend, Alex Fine sitting in a car with a pair of baby shoes hanging from the front mirror. The caption read, “Can’t wait to meet our baby girl 💗 Love You Always & Forever.”

Fine commented, “Love you both to the moon and back millions of times.”

Of course the comments on the post have been limited because she presumably doesn’t want her happy moment spoiled by trolls making this about Diddy.

But many people congratulated her on her bundle of joy. She’s clearly more than four months pregnant because she already knows the gender.